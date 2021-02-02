Short Interest in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Rises By 24.3%

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, an increase of 24.3% from the December 31st total of 1,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 758,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

AGCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AGCO from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of AGCO from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of AGCO from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AGCO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of AGCO from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. AGCO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.84.

In other news, Director Wolfgang Deml sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.43, for a total value of $613,795.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,783,877.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 9,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.86, for a total transaction of $834,839.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,317,831.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 244,968 shares of company stock valued at $22,770,653. 17.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AGCO during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGCO during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 128.0% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 833.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 459.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

AGCO stock traded up $3.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $117.89. The company had a trading volume of 5,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,996. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.85 and its 200-day moving average is $85.60. AGCO has a fifty-two week low of $35.33 and a fifty-two week high of $118.11.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AGCO will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.41%.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

