Short Interest in Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO) Expands By 27.3%

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 139,000 shares, a growth of 27.3% from the December 31st total of 109,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 419,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

AMBO stock opened at $2.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.67 million, a P/E ratio of -4.48 and a beta of -15.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.28. Ambow Education has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $6.43.

Ambow Education (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter. Ambow Education had a negative net margin of 16.60% and a negative return on equity of 58.71%. The business had revenue of $16.60 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ambow Education stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Ambow Education at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ambow Education Company Profile

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. provides educational and career enhancement services and products to students, recent graduates, and corporate employees and management in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, K-12 Schools and CP&CE Programs. The K-12 Schools segment provides educational services covering K-12 programs and tutoring services; and international education programs.

