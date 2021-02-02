Short Interest in Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) Decreases By 17.6%

Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 914,600 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the December 31st total of 1,110,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 631,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Anixa Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

NASDAQ:ANIX opened at $4.11 on Tuesday. Anixa Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $5.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 1.58.

In other news, CEO Amit Kumar purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.73 per share, with a total value of $37,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Anixa Biosciences stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 18,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.08% of Anixa Biosciences at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Anixa Biosciences Company Profile

Anixa Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines focusing on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious diseases. The company's therapeutics programs include the development of a chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell technology, a novel form of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) technology focusing on the treatment of ovarian cancer; and the discovery and development of anti-viral drug candidates for the treatment of COVID-19 focused on inhibiting certain viral protein functions of the virus.

