Short Interest in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Decreases By 17.1%

Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, a decline of 17.1% from the December 31st total of 1,640,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 495,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.
AVID opened at $18.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $799.28 million, a PE ratio of 42.05 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.85 and a 200-day moving average of $10.95. Avid Technology has a 52-week low of $4.67 and a 52-week high of $19.25.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on AVID shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Avid Technology from $13.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price objective on Avid Technology from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th.
Avid Technology Company Profile
Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.
Featured Article: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool
Receive News & Ratings for Avid Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.