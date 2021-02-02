Short Interest in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Decreases By 17.1%

Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, a decline of 17.1% from the December 31st total of 1,640,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 495,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

AVID opened at $18.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $799.28 million, a PE ratio of 42.05 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.85 and a 200-day moving average of $10.95. Avid Technology has a 52-week low of $4.67 and a 52-week high of $19.25.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AVID shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Avid Technology from $13.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price objective on Avid Technology from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVID. Miller Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in Avid Technology by 119.3% during the 3rd quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 1,505,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,883,000 after purchasing an additional 818,716 shares during the period. Voss Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avid Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,097,000. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Avid Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,152,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avid Technology by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 340,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 124,581 shares during the period. Finally, Impactive Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Avid Technology by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 6,881,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,908,000 after acquiring an additional 108,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.32% of the company’s stock.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

