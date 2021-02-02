Short Interest in Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) Increases By 18.9%

Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,000 shares, an increase of 18.9% from the December 31st total of 41,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bank7 stock. Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 121,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,242 shares during the quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.31% of Bank7 worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet raised Bank7 from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

NASDAQ:BSVN opened at $15.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.16 million, a PE ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 2.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.46. Bank7 has a 12 month low of $5.58 and a 12 month high of $18.98.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Bank7 had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 35.06%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank7 will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a positive change from Bank7’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Bank7’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.45%.

Bank7 Company Profile

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It accepts demand, savings, checking, money market, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

