Short Interest in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Increases By 23.0%

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,900,000 shares, a growth of 23.0% from the December 31st total of 12,930,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

GOLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Monday, January 18th. Fundamental Research raised their price target on Barrick Gold from $31.71 to $31.79 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Barrick Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barrick Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Barrick Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.19.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in Barrick Gold by 100.0% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in Barrick Gold in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 241.5% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 60.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOLD traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.46. 519,432 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,711,555. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.73. Barrick Gold has a 52 week low of $12.65 and a 52 week high of $31.22. The company has a market cap of $39.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Analysts predict that Barrick Gold will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zalda­var, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

