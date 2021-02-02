Short Interest in Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) Decreases By 32.1%

Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, a decrease of 32.1% from the December 31st total of 2,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 7.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Big 5 Sporting Goods stock opened at $14.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.76 million, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 2.57. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $14.60.

In other Big 5 Sporting Goods news, VP Shane O. Starr sold 7,500 shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $75,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,959.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Van B. Honeycutt sold 8,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $96,620.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 83,553 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,471.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,145 shares of company stock valued at $248,070 in the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,892,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,883,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,113,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,144,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 113,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares during the period. 33.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

About Big 5 Sporting Goods

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation, and roller sports.

