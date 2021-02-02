Short Interest in BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) Increases By 49.8%

BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 894,200 shares, an increase of 49.8% from the December 31st total of 597,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioCardia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st.

BCDA opened at $4.18 on Tuesday. BioCardia has a 1-year low of $1.91 and a 1-year high of $8.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.74 and a 200-day moving average of $3.11.

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). BioCardia had a negative net margin of 5,103.95% and a negative return on equity of 496.87%. The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.11 million. Equities analysts predict that BioCardia will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BioCardia stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.21% of BioCardia at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.01% of the company’s stock.

About BioCardia

BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP Cell Therapy System for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia. The company is also developing CardiALLO Cell Therapy System, an investigational culture expanded bone marrow derived mesenchymal cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II trial for the treatment of ischemic systolic heart failure.

