Short Interest in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) Decreases By 20.6%

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 590,000 shares, a drop of 20.6% from the December 31st total of 742,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 264,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BRG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. BTIG Research started coverage on Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.31.

Shares of BRG stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,658. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.10 million, a P/E ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 1.03. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a one year low of $3.79 and a one year high of $12.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.56. The company has a current ratio of 206.28, a quick ratio of 206.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.90.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.77). Bluerock Residential Growth REIT had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 3.86%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.162 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.27%.

In other Bluerock Residential Growth REIT news, CFO Christopher J. Vohs purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $56,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 23.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 66.7% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 371,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 148,534 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the third quarter worth $353,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the third quarter worth $3,496,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 100.1% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 56,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 28,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,919,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,552,000 after purchasing an additional 26,921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.39% of the company’s stock.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Company Profile

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

