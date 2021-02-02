Short Interest in BOQI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI) Rises By 24.1%

BOQI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 858,300 shares, an increase of 24.1% from the December 31st total of 691,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 12.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

BIMI opened at $1.95 on Tuesday. BOQI International Medical has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $7.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.87.

BOQI International Medical (NASDAQ:BIMI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.09 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BOQI International Medical stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BOQI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned approximately 0.14% of BOQI International Medical as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BOQI International Medical Company Profile

BOQI International Medical Inc engages in the retail and wholesale distribution of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers Chinese and western medicines, Chinese herbal medicines, healthcare devices, health foods, other food items, personal care products, and daily necessities under the Boqi Pharmacy brand name; and prescription drugs, OTC drugs, nutritional supplements, and sundry products.

