Short Interest in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Expands By 21.6%

Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,970,000 shares, an increase of 21.6% from the December 31st total of 1,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 20,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.12. 2,318 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,208. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Carpenter Technology has a 12 month low of $13.60 and a 12 month high of $44.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.08 and a beta of 2.28.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.03. Carpenter Technology had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $348.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.20%.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools, and metal powders and parts.

