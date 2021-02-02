Short Interest in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CCC) Increases By 20.5%

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CCC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700,000 shares, a growth of 20.5% from the December 31st total of 2,240,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.
Shares of Clarivate stock remained flat at $$28.94 on Tuesday. 2,473,225 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,238,000. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.83. The company has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a PE ratio of -48.23 and a beta of 0.53. Clarivate has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $33.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.
CCC has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Clarivate in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Clarivate from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.43.
Clarivate Company Profile
Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.
Featured Article: What are the most popular ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.