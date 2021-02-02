Short Interest in Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) Declines By 21.3%

Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a drop of 21.3% from the December 31st total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Computer Task Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd.

In other news, Director Owen J. Sullivan purchased 7,245 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.90 per share, with a total value of $49,990.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 105,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,727.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David H. Klein purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.14 per share, for a total transaction of $61,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 130,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,533.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 29,517 shares of company stock worth $193,454. 13.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Computer Task Group in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its stake in Computer Task Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 240,670 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 7,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Computer Task Group by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTG stock traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $6.45. The stock had a trading volume of 25,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,317. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.96 million, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.80. Computer Task Group has a 1 year low of $2.86 and a 1 year high of $7.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.67.

About Computer Task Group

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides information and technology services in North America, Western Europe, and India. The company offers strategic consulting services that delivers customized recommendations and plans to address business and IT challenges. It also provides information and technology solutions, including implementation, maintenance, and optimization of software applications; development and deployment of customized software and solutions; testing solutions to help clients assess, develop, improve, implement, and automate testing programs; and design and distribution of complex technology components.

