Short Interest in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) Expands By 21.6%

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,050,000 shares, a growth of 21.6% from the December 31st total of 3,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Credit Suisse Group stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.43. The stock had a trading volume of 66,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,038,251. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. Credit Suisse Group has a 52-week low of $6.47 and a 52-week high of $14.17. The firm has a market cap of $33.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.21 and a 200 day moving average of $11.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in Credit Suisse Group by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 144,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 5,895 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. grew its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 83,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the 4th quarter worth about $188,000. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Credit Suisse Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. It operates through Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, and Investment Banking & Capital Markets segments.

