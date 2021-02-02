Short Interest in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Rises By 19.8%

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600,000 shares, a growth of 19.8% from the December 31st total of 2,170,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DE. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $335.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $250.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $255.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Deere & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.05.

In other news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 20,467 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.49, for a total transaction of $5,290,514.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,890,211.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 44,169 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total transaction of $11,370,425.67. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,424,123.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,468 shares of company stock valued at $31,836,175 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 238.9% during the fourth quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 606,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,314,000 after buying an additional 427,694 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 21,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,734,000 after purchasing an additional 9,273 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 19,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,115,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

DE traded up $11.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $303.42. 54,386 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,714,205. The stock has a market cap of $95.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $106.14 and a twelve month high of $306.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $283.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. Equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 34.98%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

