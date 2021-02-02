Short Interest in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Drops By 21.2%

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600,000 shares, a decline of 21.2% from the December 31st total of 13,460,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NYSE DAL traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,609,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,097,998. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.94 and a 200 day moving average of $34.27. Delta Air Lines has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $60.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.50) by ($0.03). Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Delta Air Lines will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total value of $4,480,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 303,478 shares in the company, valued at $10,876,651.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 51,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $1,917,139.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 264,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,756,101.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 190,487 shares of company stock worth $6,895,252. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 9.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,548,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $658,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948,373 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1.5% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,248,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $160,513,000 after purchasing an additional 76,939 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 21.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,756,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $145,443,000 after purchasing an additional 834,150 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1.4% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,202,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $128,507,000 after purchasing an additional 58,666 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 17.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,521,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $107,669,000 after purchasing an additional 513,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DAL shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Raymond James lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. 140166 lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Vertical Research raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.73.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

