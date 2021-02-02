Short Interest in Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) Increases By 21.9%

Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a growth of 21.9% from the December 31st total of 15,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

DLNG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dynagas LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet raised Dynagas LNG Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Dynagas LNG Partners from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dynagas LNG Partners stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) by 145.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,862 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,692 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.68% of Dynagas LNG Partners worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DLNG stock remained flat at $$2.70 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,493. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 1 year low of $0.98 and a 1 year high of $3.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.16 million, a PE ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.91.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The shipping company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $34.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.46 million. Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 21.11%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. As of April 16, 2020, the company owned and operated a fleet of six liquefied natural gas carriers. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP. Dynagas LNG Partners LP was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

