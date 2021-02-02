Short Interest in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) Increases By 25.8%

EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,540,000 shares, a growth of 25.8% from the December 31st total of 3,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 763,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days.

Several research firms have weighed in on SATS. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of EchoStar from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EchoStar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

Get EchoStar alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of EchoStar by 18.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,680 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of EchoStar by 32.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,546 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of EchoStar by 1,261.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 45,188 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 41,869 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of EchoStar during the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of EchoStar by 49.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,360 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. 42.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EchoStar stock opened at $21.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -22.48 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. EchoStar has a twelve month low of $19.75 and a twelve month high of $40.92.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $473.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.05 million. EchoStar had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a negative return on equity of 2.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that EchoStar will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About EchoStar

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segments offers broadband satellite technologies and Internet services for home and small to medium-sized businesses, and satellite services; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communication solutions for aeronautical and government enterprises, as well as consumers.

Read More: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for EchoStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EchoStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.