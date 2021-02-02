Short Interest in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Drops By 20.1%

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 363,000 shares, a decline of 20.1% from the December 31st total of 454,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 412,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 299,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,527,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 14,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 4,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter.

SKYY stock traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.48. 20,080 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 510,920. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.85. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $102.04.

