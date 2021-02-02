Short Interest in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Increases By 20.3%

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,690,000 shares, a growth of 20.3% from the December 31st total of 3,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 3,763.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 5,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 5,721 shares during the last quarter. Grace Capital acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000. 94.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.88.

Shares of Graphic Packaging stock traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $16.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,788,966. Graphic Packaging has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $18.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.19.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

