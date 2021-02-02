Short Interest in Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) Drops By 20.8%

Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,450,000 shares, a drop of 20.8% from the December 31st total of 18,240,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.5 days.

In other Grubhub news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 3,500 shares of Grubhub stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total transaction of $241,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,038,573.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew M. Maloney sold 4,000 shares of Grubhub stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,974 shares of company stock valued at $1,100,454 over the last three months. 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grubhub in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Grubhub in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Grubhub by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 373 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Lucerne Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Grubhub in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Grubhub in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. 98.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GRUB shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Grubhub from $49.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Grubhub in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Grubhub currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.89.

Grubhub stock traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $74.83. 1,057,574 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,832,626. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.86 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Grubhub has a 1 year low of $29.35 and a 1 year high of $85.53.

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 300,000 local restaurants with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub and Seamless mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and menupages.com.

