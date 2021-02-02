Short Interest in Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV) Decreases By 17.4%

Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 429,200 shares, a decline of 17.4% from the December 31st total of 519,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 460,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of NYSE SUPV opened at $1.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Grupo Supervielle has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $3.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.15. The stock has a market cap of $165.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.70, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.42.

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Grupo Supervielle had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $218.27 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Grupo Supervielle will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Santander cut shares of Grupo Supervielle from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Grupo Supervielle stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 15,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Supervielle

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides various banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, Consumer, Insurance, and Mutual Fund Administration and Other segments. It offers savings accounts, time and demand deposits, and checking accounts; personal loans, mortgage loans, unsecured loans, pledge loans; car loans, loans with special facilities for project and working capital financing; leasing, bank guarantees for tenants, salary advances, domestic and international factoring, international guarantees and letters of credit, payroll payment plans, credit cards, debit cards, and financial services and investments such as mutual funds and guarantees.

