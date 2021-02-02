Short Interest in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Declines By 18.7%

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,080,000 shares, a decrease of 18.7% from the December 31st total of 3,790,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

In related news, insider Charles J. Hall sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.36, for a total transaction of $2,090,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 215,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,990,690.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 36,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.33, for a total value of $5,050,712.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,145 shares in the company, valued at $8,519,332.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,675 shares of company stock worth $13,350,016 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HCA. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.8% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,133,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,924,000 after purchasing an additional 259,582 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 42.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,148,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,575,000 after buying an additional 638,628 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1,884.5% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,805,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,160,000 after buying an additional 1,714,900 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 28.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,728,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,487,000 after acquiring an additional 379,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,449,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,685,000 after acquiring an additional 185,477 shares during the period. 68.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCA has been the topic of several research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $142.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $143.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. HCA Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.29.

HCA traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $165.76. The company had a trading volume of 51,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,419,776. HCA Healthcare has a 12-month low of $58.38 and a 12-month high of $174.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $166.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.06. The stock has a market cap of $56.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.13.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.55. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,032.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.09 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

