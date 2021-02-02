Short Interest in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Drops By 21.1%

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, a decrease of 21.1% from the December 31st total of 1,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 717,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:HTGC traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.31. The company had a trading volume of 647,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,272. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.51. Hercules Capital has a one year low of $5.42 and a one year high of $16.40.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HTGC shares. B. Riley raised their target price on Hercules Capital from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Hercules Capital from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.64.

In other Hercules Capital news, Director Carol L. Foster acquired 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $50,011.50. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,138,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,840,000 after purchasing an additional 108,256 shares in the last quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. grew its position in Hercules Capital by 3.5% in the third quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 1,154,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,354,000 after acquiring an additional 39,404 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Hercules Capital by 23.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 812,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,402,000 after acquiring an additional 154,909 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Hercules Capital by 17.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 747,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,649,000 after acquiring an additional 108,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in Hercules Capital by 204.1% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 684,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,920,000 after acquiring an additional 459,234 shares in the last quarter. 28.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

