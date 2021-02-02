Short Interest in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Rises By 27.4%

Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 376,200 shares, an increase of 27.4% from the December 31st total of 295,200 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 171,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of III. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 39.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 149,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 42,518 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Information Services Group during the third quarter worth about $129,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Information Services Group by 201.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 117,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 78,312 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Information Services Group by 11.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 135,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 13,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Information Services Group by 8.3% during the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 6,544,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,547,000 after buying an additional 501,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on III shares. TheStreet raised shares of Information Services Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Information Services Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Information Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.38.

Shares of III stock opened at $3.59 on Tuesday. Information Services Group has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $4.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.39 million, a PE ratio of 59.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Information Services Group had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $61.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.29 million. Analysts expect that Information Services Group will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Information Services Group Company Profile

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

