Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN) Declines By 21.5%

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a drop of 21.5% from the December 31st total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSMN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 398.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 194.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 6,546 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 2,968.1% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 2,827 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BSMN opened at $25.65 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares has a 12-month low of $23.45 and a 12-month high of $25.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.58.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.013 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

