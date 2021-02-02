Short Interest in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Decreases By 20.7%

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 856,400 shares, a decrease of 20.7% from the December 31st total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,444,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of ACWX opened at $54.11 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $55.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the third quarter valued at about $80,000.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.