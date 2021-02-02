Short Interest in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) Expands By 22.0%

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,100 shares, an increase of 22.0% from the December 31st total of 70,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th.
Shares of Ituran Location and Control stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.02. 2,766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,433. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.99 and its 200 day moving average is $15.92. The stock has a market cap of $446.40 million, a PE ratio of -69.18 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.49. Ituran Location and Control has a 12 month low of $11.01 and a 12 month high of $26.24.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Ituran Location and Control in the third quarter worth about $28,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 147.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 813.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 7,664 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Ituran Location and Control in the 3rd quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 20,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 6,220 shares during the last quarter. 56.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Ituran Location and Control
Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.
