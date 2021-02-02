Short Interest in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) Expands By 22.0%

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,100 shares, an increase of 22.0% from the December 31st total of 70,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th.

Shares of Ituran Location and Control stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.02. 2,766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,433. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.99 and its 200 day moving average is $15.92. The stock has a market cap of $446.40 million, a PE ratio of -69.18 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.49. Ituran Location and Control has a 12 month low of $11.01 and a 12 month high of $26.24.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $60.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.10 million. Ituran Location and Control had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a positive return on equity of 23.94%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ituran Location and Control will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Ituran Location and Control in the third quarter worth about $28,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 147.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 813.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 7,664 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Ituran Location and Control in the 3rd quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 20,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 6,220 shares during the last quarter. 56.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

