Short Interest in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Grows By 27.8%

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,420,000 shares, a growth of 27.8% from the December 31st total of 4,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of KB Home from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of KB Home from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of KB Home in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zelman & Associates lowered shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.47.
In other KB Home news, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 82,651 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total transaction of $3,509,361.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 213,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,085,760.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 173,605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $5,886,945.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,161,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,372,731.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 379,787 shares of company stock valued at $13,869,365 in the last ninety days. 5.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of KBH opened at $41.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 5.16 and a quick ratio of 0.38. KB Home has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $43.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.08.
KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 11th. The construction company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.17%.
KB Home Company Profile
KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.
