Short Interest in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Grows By 27.8%

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,420,000 shares, a growth of 27.8% from the December 31st total of 4,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of KB Home from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of KB Home from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of KB Home in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zelman & Associates lowered shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.47.

In other KB Home news, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 82,651 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total transaction of $3,509,361.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 213,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,085,760.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 173,605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $5,886,945.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,161,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,372,731.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 379,787 shares of company stock valued at $13,869,365 in the last ninety days. 5.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of KB Home by 1.4% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of KB Home by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,409 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of KB Home by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 32,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of KB Home by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,870 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of KB Home by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,345 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KBH opened at $41.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 5.16 and a quick ratio of 0.38. KB Home has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $43.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.08.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 11th. The construction company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.17%.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

