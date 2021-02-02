Short Interest in LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB) Declines By 21.1%

LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 192,100 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the December 31st total of 243,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 455,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LITB. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought a new stake in LightInTheBox in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in LightInTheBox in the third quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in LightInTheBox in the fourth quarter worth $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LightInTheBox stock traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $2.93. 1,018,082 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 517,720. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.31. LightInTheBox has a 12-month low of $0.58 and a 12-month high of $3.89. The company has a market cap of $327.70 million, a PE ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 0.70.

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. LightInTheBox had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 76.19%. The business had revenue of $100.01 million for the quarter.

LightInTheBox Company Profile

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., together with its consolidated subsidiaries, engages in the online retailing of various products and services to consumers worldwide. It provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

