Short Interest in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Rises By 24.1%

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,920,000 shares, a growth of 24.1% from the December 31st total of 6,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,690,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Manulife Financial stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.49. 24,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,527,206. Manulife Financial has a fifty-two week low of $8.62 and a fifty-two week high of $20.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.82.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Manulife Financial will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Manulife Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised Manulife Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. National Alliance Securities reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

