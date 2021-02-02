Short Interest in MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU) Declines By 21.4%

MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,800 shares, a decline of 21.4% from the December 31st total of 34,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 279,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of MOGU in the 3rd quarter valued at $670,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MOGU in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MOGU in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,879,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MOGU in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,104,000. 28.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on MOGU in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.80 price target for the company.

Shares of MOGU stock remained flat at $$2.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,925. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.30 and a 200 day moving average of $2.50. MOGU has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $6.85. The company has a market capitalization of $226.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.93.

MOGU (NYSE:MOGU) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08. MOGU had a negative return on equity of 11.00% and a negative net margin of 309.58%. The business had revenue of $16.57 million during the quarter.

About MOGU

MOGU Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the online fashion and lifestyle business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates an online platform that primarily offers a range of fashion apparel and other products provided by third party merchants, including beauty products and accessories.

