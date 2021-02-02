Short Interest in New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) Grows By 20.1%

New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a growth of 20.1% from the December 31st total of 990,800 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 510,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of New Senior Investment Group from $2.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

Shares of New Senior Investment Group stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $5.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,328. New Senior Investment Group has a 52-week low of $1.72 and a 52-week high of $8.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.67. The company has a market capitalization of $461.61 million, a P/E ratio of -51.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.00.

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.21). New Senior Investment Group had a negative return on equity of 10.76% and a negative net margin of 1.95%. As a group, analysts expect that New Senior Investment Group will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 1,272.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 157,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 146,118 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 7,330 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Northwood Liquid Management LP boosted its position in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 293.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP now owns 581,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,325,000 after buying an additional 433,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

About New Senior Investment Group

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 103 properties across 36 states.

