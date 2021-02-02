Short Interest in Nippon Steel Co. (OTCMKTS:NISTF) Grows By 20.6%

Nippon Steel Co. (OTCMKTS:NISTF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,230,700 shares, a growth of 20.6% from the December 31st total of 1,020,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of NISTF stock remained flat at $$12.70 during trading hours on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.91 and a 200 day moving average of $10.24. Nippon Steel has a 12-month low of $7.97 and a 12-month high of $14.16.
Nippon Steel Company Profile
See Also: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?
Receive News & Ratings for Nippon Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nippon Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.