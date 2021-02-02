Short Interest in Nippon Steel Co. (OTCMKTS:NISTF) Grows By 20.6%

Nippon Steel Co. (OTCMKTS:NISTF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,230,700 shares, a growth of 20.6% from the December 31st total of 1,020,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of NISTF stock remained flat at $$12.70 during trading hours on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.91 and a 200 day moving average of $10.24. Nippon Steel has a 12-month low of $7.97 and a 12-month high of $14.16.

Get Nippon Steel alerts:

Nippon Steel Company Profile

Nippon Steel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steelmaking and steel fabrication, engineering and construction, chemicals and materials, and system solutions businesses in Japan and internationally. The company offers hot and cold rolled, electrical, and galvanized steel sheets; electrolytic tinplates; flat products; bar and wire rods; steel pipe piles, rails, structural shapes, and steel sheet piles; welded and seamless pipes and tubes; railway, automotive, and machinery parts, such as bogie trucks, railway wheels, and crankshafts; titanium sheets, ingots, and foils; and stainless steel sheets, plates, and bar and rod materials.

See Also: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Nippon Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nippon Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.