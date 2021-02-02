Short Interest in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) Rises By 28.1%

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 456,800 shares, an increase of 28.1% from the December 31st total of 356,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NVMI stock opened at $73.09 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.30. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.12 and a beta of 1.06. Nova Measuring Instruments has a twelve month low of $25.70 and a twelve month high of $81.16.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Nova Measuring Instruments had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 18.09%. The company had revenue of $69.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nova Measuring Instruments will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVMI. Benchmark raised their target price on Nova Measuring Instruments from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Nova Measuring Instruments from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nova Measuring Instruments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Nova Measuring Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $258,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth $290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.99% of the company’s stock.

Nova Measuring Instruments Company Profile

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. Its product portfolio includes integrated and stand-alone metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

