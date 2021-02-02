Short Interest in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) Rises By 23.6%

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,200 shares, an increase of 23.6% from the December 31st total of 38,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NID. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,229,078 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,780,000 after purchasing an additional 147,209 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $696,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 20,345 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 40,690 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 442,026 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,905,000 after acquiring an additional 28,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 133,757 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 23,693 shares in the last quarter.

Get Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund alerts:

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.35. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,834. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund has a 12 month low of $10.46 and a 12 month high of $14.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.56.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.044 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%.

About Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities that are exempt from federal income taxes.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.