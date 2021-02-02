Short Interest in Pilbara Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PILBF) Rises By 27.4%

Pilbara Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PILBF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,361,000 shares, an increase of 27.4% from the December 31st total of 1,068,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 357,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

PILBF stock opened at $0.83 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.43. Pilbara Minerals has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $1.07.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Pilbara Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

Pilbara Minerals Limited engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral resources in Australia. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Pilgangoora lithium-tantalum project located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

