Short Interest in Public Joint Stock Company Polyus (OTCMKTS:OPYGY) Grows By 20.0%

Public Joint Stock Company Polyus (OTCMKTS:OPYGY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the December 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS OPYGY traded up $8.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211 shares, compared to its average volume of 608. Public Joint Stock Company Polyus has a 12-month low of $43.41 and a 12-month high of $128.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.03.

Public Joint Stock Company Polyus (OTCMKTS:OPYGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter.

Public Joint Stock Company Polyus, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, refining, and sale of gold. The company has primary operations in Krasnoyarsk, Irkutsk, and Magadan regions, as well as the Sakha Republic in Russia. It also engages in the research and exploration works. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Moscow, Russia.

