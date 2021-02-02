Short Interest in Resona Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSNHF) Grows By 20.4%

Resona Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSNHF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,858,100 shares, an increase of 20.4% from the December 31st total of 1,543,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 18,581.0 days.

Shares of RSNHF remained flat at $$3.38 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.58. Resona has a twelve month low of $2.84 and a twelve month high of $4.27.

Get Resona alerts:

Resona Company Profile

Resona Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking, Corporate Banking, and Market Trading segments. The company engages in the short term lending, borrowing, bond purchase and sale, and derivatives trading activities; and provides various services related to corporate loan, trust asset management, real estate business, corporate pension, and asset succession.

Read More: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Resona Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resona and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.