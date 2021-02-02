Short Interest in Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE) Rises By 23.8%

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 479,800 shares, an increase of 23.8% from the December 31st total of 387,700 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 100,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.
SFE stock traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.88. 3,438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,569. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.64 million, a PE ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 1.28. Safeguard Scientifics has a 1-year low of $4.43 and a 1-year high of $10.76.
Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The asset manager reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.08.
About Safeguard Scientifics
Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.
