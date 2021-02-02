Short Interest in Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) Rises By 22.9%

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, an increase of 22.9% from the December 31st total of 984,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SSL. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Sasol by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 11,291 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sasol by 223.6% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 192,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 132,856 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Sasol in the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sasol by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 304,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 30,823 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Sasol by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,846,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,230,000 after acquiring an additional 432,798 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SSL traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.19. 53,484 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,187,404. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 3.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.82 and a 200 day moving average of $8.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Sasol has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $16.70.

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon.

