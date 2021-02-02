Short Interest in SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA) Increases By 19.6%

SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a growth of 19.6% from the December 31st total of 10,700 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 40,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

SGMA stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.16. 45,685 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,354. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $21.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.80 and a beta of 1.27. SigmaTron International has a one year low of $2.13 and a one year high of $5.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.67.

Get SigmaTron International alerts:

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 10th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $69.62 million during the quarter. SigmaTron International had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 1.45%.

SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services includes printed circuit board assemblies and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly, and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

Featured Article: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for SigmaTron International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SigmaTron International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.