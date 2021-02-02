Short Interest in SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) Declines By 18.5%

SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,700 shares, a drop of 18.5% from the December 31st total of 108,800 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 35,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

SMBK traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.56. The stock had a trading volume of 220 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,996. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.01. SmartFinancial has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $22.56. The stock has a market cap of $313.23 million, a PE ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.16. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 17.20%. As a group, equities analysts expect that SmartFinancial will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from SmartFinancial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. SmartFinancial’s payout ratio is presently 11.90%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in SmartFinancial by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in SmartFinancial by 89.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 12,657 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SmartFinancial by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 11,264 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in SmartFinancial by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 32,265 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in SmartFinancial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. 40.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SMBK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Stephens initiated coverage on SmartFinancial in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on SmartFinancial from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

About SmartFinancial

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

