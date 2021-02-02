Short Interest in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) Grows By 21.1%

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700,000 shares, an increase of 21.1% from the December 31st total of 2,230,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 6.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ SPWH traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.51. 56,515 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,729,073. The company has a market capitalization of $763.68 million, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 52-week low of $4.08 and a 52-week high of $18.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.39.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $385.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.68 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 55.83% and a net margin of 5.62%. Sportsman’s Warehouse’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Craig Hallum cut Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut Sportsman’s Warehouse from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Sportsman’s Warehouse currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AXA S.A. bought a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,135,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 129.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 196,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 110,983 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 200,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 6,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 65,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 17,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

