Short Interest in Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) Increases By 25.7%

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,700 shares, an increase of 25.7% from the December 31st total of 45,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 517,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ MITO opened at $1.56 on Tuesday. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $5.00. The company has a market cap of $82.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.01 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.53.

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Research analysts anticipate that Stealth BioTherapeutics will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Its lead product candidate, Elamipretide, has the potential to treat rare genetic and common age-related mitochondrial diseases.

