Short Interest in Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Rises By 20.0%

Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the December 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SUBCY shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Subsea 7 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Subsea 7 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Subsea 7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Subsea 7 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Subsea 7 alerts:

Subsea 7 stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.58. 4,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,067. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.36. Subsea 7 has a 52 week low of $3.47 and a 52 week high of $11.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The energy company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.15). Subsea 7 had a negative return on equity of 9.32% and a negative net margin of 33.70%. The firm had revenue of $947.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Subsea 7 will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Subsea 7

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

Recommended Story: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Subsea 7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Subsea 7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.