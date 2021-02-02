Short Interest in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) Increases By 24.2%

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 290,600 shares, an increase of 24.2% from the December 31st total of 233,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 164,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 3rd quarter valued at about $290,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 110,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after acquiring an additional 27,461 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 713,474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,896,000 after acquiring an additional 12,257 shares during the last quarter. 63.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTB stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.10. 905 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,958. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.98. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 52-week low of $13.76 and a 52-week high of $35.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.40.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. TheStreet raised The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

About The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile lending, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

