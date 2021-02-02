Short Interest in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Increases By 25.5%

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,680,000 shares, a growth of 25.5% from the December 31st total of 18,070,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim raised The Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.56.

KHC stock opened at $33.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.98. The stock has a market cap of $40.65 billion, a PE ratio of -83.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The Kraft Heinz has a 1 year low of $19.99 and a 1 year high of $36.37.

In other news, Director Damme Alexandre Van acquired 13,849,315 shares of The Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.38 per share, with a total value of $420,742,189.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 29,169,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total value of $884,129,060.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 181.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Rock Creek Group LP boosted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.93% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

