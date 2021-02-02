Short Interest in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Decreases By 20.6%

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,050,000 shares, a decrease of 20.6% from the December 31st total of 6,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Simply Good Foods by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in The Simply Good Foods by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in The Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in The Simply Good Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in The Simply Good Foods by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 408,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the period. 88.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SMPL traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.15. 1,101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 754,768. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.32. The Simply Good Foods has a 52-week low of $14.08 and a 52-week high of $32.03. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.18 and a beta of 0.98.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $231.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.65 million. The Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The company’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Simply Good Foods will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SMPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered The Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Simply Good Foods from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stephens started coverage on The Simply Good Foods in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Simply Good Foods from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.31.

About The Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

