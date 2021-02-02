Short Interest in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Grows By 23.9%

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,370,000 shares, an increase of 23.9% from the December 31st total of 27,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

TLRY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Tilray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Tilray from $11.00 to $24.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Tilray from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $5.60 to $4.77 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tilray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.97.

NASDAQ TLRY opened at $19.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 3.12. Tilray has a twelve month low of $2.43 and a twelve month high of $22.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.82 and its 200 day moving average is $8.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $51.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.91 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 92.70% and a negative net margin of 242.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tilray will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tilray news, CEO Brendan Kennedy sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total transaction of $2,972,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,992,300 shares in the company, valued at $74,242,789. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christine St.Clare sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $44,220.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,512.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 406,600 shares of company stock valued at $3,038,220. 16.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TLRY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tilray by 345.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 4,101 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Tilray by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 14,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Tilray by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 6,614 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Tilray in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tilray in the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. 12.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

